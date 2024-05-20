Three Tate Aggies Track And Field Athletes Place At State

Three Tate High School track and field athletes placed in the FHSAA 4A state championships Saturday in Jacksonville.

In women’s shot put junior Tina Lett placed fourth in Florida with a distance of 11.94 meters.

In men’s javelin, senior Ward O’Brien placed eighth in the state with 51.61 meters.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, senior Lattrell Dukes placed ninth in the state with a time of 55:62.

Pictured top: Tate High School held a send-off for Lett, O’Brien, and Dukes on Friday. Photo by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.