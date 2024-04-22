Locals Make New $22.5 Million Offer For OLF-8 Property

Escambia County has received a new offer for a portion of the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

The Letter of Intent (LOI) was received from a law firm on behalf of local potential buyers Cliff Mowe, land developer and Ryan Chavers, owner of a construction company.

They are offering $22.5 million for 290 acres with cash due at closing following an initial deposit of $250,000.

The offer include a six month inspection period with closing to following in two months.

Mowe and Chavers’s offer states they will work with DPZ Design to develop a modified version of the current master plan. The modified master plan will include a main boulevard, , green space, retail, office, recreation areas and a mix of multi-family residential. Detached single-family homes will not be a part of the Modified Master Plan.

“Buyers and Seller agree to cooperate with one another on developing and obtaining approval for the Modified Master Plan, creating a project the Beulah community can be proud of, with the goal of accomplishing approval during the Inspection Period,” the offer states.”

The buys are also promising to try to involve local firms in all development aspects of the property.

Escambia County was recently in exclusive negations with Beulah Town Center, LLC on acreage but did not come to terms and proceeds.

The Escambia County Commission will discuss the new offer on Monday.

Pictured: A portion of the original DPZ Master Plan that was approved in July 2021. NorthEscambia.com graphic.