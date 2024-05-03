Jay Downs Northview 5-0 For District Baseball Championship

May 3, 2024

After four-and-a-half scoreless innings, the Jay Royals had five runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 5-0 District 1-1A championship win over the Northview Chiefs.

Jackson Bridges went six innings for the Chiefs, giving up five runs and six hits while striking out two and walking two.

Landon Golden earned the win for the Royals, surrendering three hits and no runs in seven innings, recording six strikeouts, and walking none.

Robbie Bodiford, Brady Smith, and Jase Portwood each had a hit for Northview.

Ethan McDonald went 2- with two RBIs and a run to lead the Royals at the Plate.

