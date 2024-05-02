Mostly Sunny, Middle 80s Thursday
May 2, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
