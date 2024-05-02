Mostly Sunny, Middle 80s Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.