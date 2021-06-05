Final OLF-8 Design Plan Accepted By Escambia Commission

The Escambia County Commission has accepted a final design for the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

The OLF-8 design is a consensus after months of discussion and debate about the balance between commercial, residential and community space on the 630-acre parcel.

The final “Adjusted Hybrid Plan” is a combination of commerce, residential and amenities. It allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

The plan next goes to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for land use approval and to the planning board this summer for master plan code updates. With approval, the commission will vote on final approval for the OLF-8 Master Plan in early October.

To read the full 71 page OLF-8 plan, click or tap here.

In January 2019, Escambia County acquired OLF-8 in a land swap with the U.S. Navy for property in Santa Rosa County. The county hired DPZ CoDesign to develop the best plan for OLF-8, and the firm presented four plans ranging from a commerce park based concept to designs with a mix of commerce, residential and green space on the 500 plus acre site along Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

Click graphics to enlarge.