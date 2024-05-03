Escambia Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide For High Speed 2023 Fatal I-110 Crash

An Escambia County man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a 2023 crash on I-110 in Pensacola.

On October 7, 2023, about 2:35 a.m. , a crash involving a 2020 Dodge Charger occurred on I-110 involving A Dodge Charger driven by Jewayne Mykel Floyd killed one of two occupants. The vehicle was traveling north on I-110 when the Floyd lost control south of Airport Boulevard.

The right rear passenger, a 33-year old man from Lewisville, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a second passenger was injured. Floyd and the surviving passenger were transported to an area hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators determined the Dodge Charger was traveling between 131 and 146 miles per hour at he time of the crash, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times into a shallow ditch.

Floyd surrendered Wednesday at the Escambia County Jail and is being held without bond.