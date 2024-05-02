Wine Homers As Tate Beats Milton 6-3 In District Semi-Finals

May 2, 2024

The No. 3 seed Tate Lady Aggies beat the No. 2 Milton Panthers 6-3 in the District 1-6A semi-finals Wednesday night.

The Aggies were first on the board in the top of the first inning after Kara Win tripled and Amburleigh Laird had a sacrifice bunt, both scoring one run.

In the bottom of the third, a homer from Milton’s Kayal Willis tied the game at two.

Tate regained the lead at 3-2 in the top of the fifth when Wine smacked a solo home run to centerfield.

Jordan Smith earned the win for the Tate Lady Aggies, giving up five hits and three run in seven innings while striking out three and walking one.

Wine and Laird had two hits each to lead Tate at bat. Peyton Womack, Lacy Wilson, Blakely Campbell and Tristen Showalter each recorded on hit.

Tate (15-10 will take on No. 1 seed Pace (22-2) for the district championship at 6 p.m. Thursday in Pace.

Pictured: Kara Wine had a home run for the Tate Lady Aggies Wednesday night. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

