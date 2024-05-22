Purple Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Man

A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered Pensacola man.

Pensacola Police said 26-year old Alexander Cook suffers from developmental disabilities, is delusional, and may be having suicidal thoughts. Cook was last seen at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola on Tuesday afternoon. He may be headed to South Carolina but also has ties to Foley.

Cook is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with white writing on the back, dark gray pants, cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat with a feather. Cook has two tattoos on his left forearm (a black rooster and a cow skull), a tattoo on his right thigh (850) and several tattoos on his fingers.

He was last seen driving a white 2007 Ford King Ranch F150 with Florida tag 56AJE. There is a prominent CB antenna above the driver’s cab, a “Local 251″ sticker on the rear passenger window and paint missing from around the tailgate latch.

PPD said Cook has no history of violence but may lie about his identity. He is currently referring to himself “Chris” or “Jesus Christ”.

If you see him, PPD said do not approach him directly. Call Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1845.