ECSO Closes Down Another ‘Drug House’, Makes Arrest

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they have closed another drug house.

The ECSO Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team, and K-9 Unit served two search warrants in the 1300 block of Foxborough Drive near the Scenic Hills Country Club and the 900 block of Belair Road.

During the searches, deputies reported finding 565 grams of fentanyl, 379 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of marijuana, eight firearms (two were stolen), a Nissan 350z, and over $12,000 in cash.

Ty Savien Preyer was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, dealing in stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $302,000.

Photos Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.