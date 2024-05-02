Cantonment Man Charged With Punching Woman, Hitting Her With Space Heater

A Cantonment man is accused of punching a woman before striking her on the head with a space heater.

Jeffery Jermaine Purifoy was charged with felony aggravated battery.

He allegedly hit a woman in the mouth with a closed fist before slamming a space heater onto her head while she was “balled up on the ground”, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies noted in their report that the woman suffered obvious injuries but refused EMS.

Purifoy remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with a U.S. Marshals Service hold.