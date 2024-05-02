Spohn Stars as Wahoos Win Another Extra-Inning Thriller

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their third consecutive extra-inning game on Wednesday afternoon, scoring three runs in the tenth for a 5-3 victory over the Mississippi Braves.

Harrison Spohn was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, including an RBI single in the 10th that proved to be the game-winner.

The low-scoring game was controlled early by two left-handed starting pitchers, as Pensacola’s Luis Palacios and Mississippi’s Drew Parrish locked horns. Spohn’s solo homer in the third gave the Blue Wahoos a brief 1-0 lead, but the Braves countered with solo homers from Yolbert Sanchez and Brandon Parker in the fourth to take a 2-1 advantage.

In the fifth, Bennett Hostetler laced a two-out double to left field before Spohn delivered a game-tying RBI single.

The Braves had ample opportunities to reclaim the lead, but left the bases loaded in the fifth and left runners at the corners against reliever Angel Macuare in the sixth.

After three scoreless innings of relief from Macuare, the Blue Wahoos turned to Austin Roberts (W, 2-0) in the ninth. The Pensacola closer worked around a one-out single to force extras.

In the top of the tenth, Domingo Gonzalez (L, 0-1) allowed an RBI single to Sean Roby that gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead. Bennett Hostetler doubled before Spohn’s third hit of the game brought home Roby for a 4-2 advantage. A wild pitch scored Hostetler for extra insurance, giving Roberts latitude to pitch around a Sanchez RBI double in the bottom of the inning to lock down Pensacola’s third win in a row.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Thursday evening. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.