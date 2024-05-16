Sunny Today; Storms Friday And Saturday

After sunny skies on Thursday, multiple rounds of severe storms and heavy rain will be possible Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The possibility exists for heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds up to 6 mph, and even a few tornadoes are possible.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.