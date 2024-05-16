Sunny Today; Storms Friday And Saturday

May 16, 2024

After sunny skies on Thursday, multiple rounds of severe storms and heavy rain will be possible Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The possibility exists for heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds up to 6 mph, and  even a few tornadoes are possible.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 