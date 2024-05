Northview And Tate Spring Games Are Tonight

The Northview Chiefs will host Central in a spring game at 6 p.m Thursday at Tommey Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt. The game was scheduled for Friday but moved to Thursday due to weather.

The Tate Aggies will travel to Tommy Oliver Stadium at Bay High School in Panama City. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.