Jay Royals Advance To 1A State Championship Game

May 16, 2024

The Jay Royals beat the Lafayette Hornets 4-2 in the 1A state semifinal Wednesday.

Lance Golden pitches four Jay, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one. Jax Lowery was on the mound for three innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out four and walking none.

Wyatt Peaden was 2-3 with two runs, and Ethan Donald was 2-3 with two runs. Hayden Morris, Landon Golden and Jax Lowery had one hit each for the Royals.

The Royals (18-10) will take on Bozeman (27-3) at 3 p.m. Thursday for the state 1A championship.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 