Jay Royals Advance To 1A State Championship Game

The Jay Royals beat the Lafayette Hornets 4-2 in the 1A state semifinal Wednesday.

Lance Golden pitches four Jay, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one. Jax Lowery was on the mound for three innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out four and walking none.

Wyatt Peaden was 2-3 with two runs, and Ethan Donald was 2-3 with two runs. Hayden Morris, Landon Golden and Jax Lowery had one hit each for the Royals.

The Royals (18-10) will take on Bozeman (27-3) at 3 p.m. Thursday for the state 1A championship.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.