Flomaton Police Chief Submits Resignation

May 2, 2024

Flomaton Police Chief Dane NeSmith has submitted his resignation.

His last day on the job will be May 30.

NeSmith was hired by the Flomaton Police Department in March 2021 and was named chief in October 2022 after the resignation of then-chief Chace Thompson.

The town is accepting applications for their next police chief through 4 p.m. on May 14.

Pictured above: Flomaton Police Chief Dane NeSmit (left) speaks to other law enforcement officers on the sidelines of a Flomaton football game on August 25, 2023. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

