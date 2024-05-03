Jay Edges Northview 7-6 For District Softball Title (With Photo Gallery)

The Jay Lady Royals won the District 1-1A championship 7-6 over Northview in a close matchup at Central in Allentown.

The cross-River rivals played to a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh when Brooklyn Sorrell scored the game-winning run on a single.

For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.

The Royals were first on the scoreboard with a three-run homer from Morgan Barrow.

The Chiefs’ Chloe Ragsdale had a home run to right field to score two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Ragsdale was 2-4 on the night with two runs and two RBIs; and Mary Clayton Dawson was 2-3 3 with two RBIs to lead Northview at the plate. Jamison Gilman was 2-4 with two runs.

Avery Stuckey, Makayla Golson, Kylee Langham, and Mikayla McAnnally each added one hit for Northview.

Brooklyn Sorrells, Brett Watson, Kaylee Gilbreath, Kylei Martinez, Barrow, and Ella Nelson each added a hit for the Royals.

Jamison Gilman went three and a third innings for Northview, surrendering three hits and two runs as she walked one and had three strikeouts. Mikayla McAnally opened for three and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and give runs while striking out three and walking two.

Layna Lowery earned the win for Jay in four innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs while striking out two and walking four. Caden Carroll was in the circle for three innings with no hits, no hits, no walks and one strikeout.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.