More Showers And Storms For Saturday

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected thru Saturday midday. Some storms could become severe with damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two remain as the main threats.

Additional heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding concerns in areas where storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.