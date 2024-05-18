More Showers And Storms For Saturday
May 18, 2024
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected thru Saturday midday. Some storms could become severe with damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two remain as the main threats.
Additional heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding concerns in areas where storms repeatedly move over the same locations.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through Saturday.
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
