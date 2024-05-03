Wahoos Kept Quiet In 6-1 Loss to Braves

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday night, falling 6-1 to the Mississippi Braves.

Hurston Waldrep (W, 1-3) earned his first professional win, scattering four hits over 5.2 innings and allowing only an unearned run. Atlanta’s top pitching prospect, who allowed seven runs on 11 hits to the Blue Wahoos in his season debut last month, fanned five and walked only one.

After three scoreless innings, Pensacola starter Valente Bellozo (L, 1-2) allowed a pair of runs in the fourth on RBI singles to Bryson Horne and Cal Conley. A fielding error and Dalvy Rosario RBI single in the top of the fifth helped the Blue Wahoos draw to within a run, but the Braves answered back with two of their own in the bottom of the inning on a Drake Baldwin RBI single and Bellozo wild pitch to take a 4-1 lead.

Jonathan Hughes entered in the sixth and helped the Braves escape a jam, ultimately pitching 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Brandon Parker added an RBI double and Cade Bunnell hit an RBI single in the eighth off Lincoln Henzman to stretch the Mississippi lead to 6-1 before Parker Dunshee finished the game with three strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Jacob Berry was a bright spot for the Blue Wahoos, going 2-for-4 with a single, double and a deep flyout.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Friday evening. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.