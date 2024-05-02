Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Is Friday And Saturday; Here’s How To Win Tickets (And How To Buy Online)

The 30th Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway.

Tickets can now be purchased on GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/FL19840_1

Advance tickets are available at Farm and Nursery Mart, Hill Kelly Dodge, Barnes Feed Store and Cantonment Mercantile. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children in advance and $15 and $5 at the gate. Children age 5 and under will be admitted free.

For a chance to win one of five four-packs of tickets from the Tate FFA Alumni Foundation and NorthEscambia.com, click or tap here, then share and comment on this NorthEscambia.com Facebook post. The contest closes at 1 p.m. Friday.

For more information about the Rodeo, call (850) 937-2308.

Pictured: The 2023 FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.