Connie Charlene Rigby

Mrs. Connie Charlene Rigby, 77, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. A native and lifelong resident of McDavid, Florida, Connie was well-loved in her community. She was a member of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church, where she found joy and support throughout her life. Her warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She had a heart full of love for many things in life. Bowling brought her joy, just like cooking delicious meals for her family. Her animals were a big part of her world, and she took great pleasure in crocheting beautiful pieces. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her children and grandchild, and she loved attending church to connect with her community. Flowers brightened her surroundings, reflecting her warm spirit and kind heart. In the evenings, she enjoyed sitting on the back porch, breathing in the fresh air and soaking in the peaceful moments.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dora Sims Ard; sister, Francis Townes; husband, Crediton Eugene Rigby.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Eugene Rigby from Molino, Florida, and her two daughters, Gena Renee Rigby of McDavid, Florida, and Cynthia Rigby Daniel, who is married to Nathan, from Bratt, Florida. She also leaves behind two sisters, Joanne Freeman and Mary Graf along with her husband Gary, both from Cantonment, Florida. Additionally, she will be remembered by her grandchild, Dalton Daniel.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church. Reverend Dexter Truesdale will be leading the service. Everyone is welcome to join as we come together to celebrate and remember the life of our loved one.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Petty Funeral Homes, LLC is in charge of all arrangements