Reports Detail Allegations Against Century Man That Evaded Capture For Months

We are learning more about the allegations against a wanted Century man that eluded capture on several occasions before finally being captured Wednesday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Christopher George Pace has outstanding felony warrants for arson, trespassing with property damage and resisting arrest without violence. Two additional counts of resisting were added.

He evaded capture Monday during a manhunt involving dozens of law enforcement officers, police K-9 units and a drone.

The ECSO and K-9s from the Century Correctional Institution and Escambia County Road Prison captured Pace without incident Wednesday morning in a wooded area off Pleasant Hill Road.

According to sheriff’s office reports:

On February 27, Pace allegedly set a fire in a wooded area at the dead end of Sellers Road off West Highway 4. In an incident captured in game camera photos, someone piled a tent and other items onto a deer feeder before they were burned. The fire destroyed $450 worth of property including a hunting blind/tent, a deer feeder, 50 pounds of feed corn, a batter, solar battery charger and an archery target.

Pace was identified as the suspect in the game camera photos by one of his relatives and a deputy.

On March 18 deputies attempted to locate Pace in the wooded area in order to serve an arrest warrant. They spotted him on a trail through a wooded area at the dead end of Pleasant Hill Road, according to a report. They came close enough to him to make eye contact before he ran into the woods. Deputies pursued on foot but lost sight.

Two ECSO K-9s, a K-9 from the Century Correctional Institution, and a drone team were unable to locate him. One ECSO deputy received minor injuries to his knee during the chase.

On April 21, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responding to a suspicious person complaint in the area of Williams Street and West Highway 4. A responded deputy recognized a person walking on Williams Street as Pace. Pace ran into a wooded area when he saw the marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The deputy gave chase on foot, but lost Pace. An ECSO K-9 responded but was unable to locate him in the woods. a deputy reportedly tripped on vines and suffered minor injuries.

