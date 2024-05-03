Pace Takes District Softball Crown With Win Over Tate (With Gallery)

May 3, 2024

The Pace Patriots won the District 1-6A championship with a 16-0 shutout of the Tate Lady Aggies Thursday in Pace.

The Aggies just could not recover after the Patriots had 13 runs on nine hits in the second inning.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Kata Balagbagan took the loss for Tate. She went one inning, surrendering two hits and three runs while striking out one and walking none. Jordan Smith pitched two thirds of an inning, giving up eight hits and 11 runs while walking two and striking out zero. Peyton Womack went for one-third of an inning in the circle, giving up two hits and three runs while walking three.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 