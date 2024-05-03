Pace Takes District Softball Crown With Win Over Tate (With Gallery)

The Pace Patriots won the District 1-6A championship with a 16-0 shutout of the Tate Lady Aggies Thursday in Pace.

The Aggies just could not recover after the Patriots had 13 runs on nine hits in the second inning.

Kata Balagbagan took the loss for Tate. She went one inning, surrendering two hits and three runs while striking out one and walking none. Jordan Smith pitched two thirds of an inning, giving up eight hits and 11 runs while walking two and striking out zero. Peyton Womack went for one-third of an inning in the circle, giving up two hits and three runs while walking three.

