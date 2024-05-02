Century Fails To Test Drinking Water For Cyanide, Organic Compounds For Entire Year, DEP Says



The Town of Century failed to properly monitor their water system for several compounds for an entire year, according to a warning letter from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

According to an April 24 letter to Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., Century failed to test for inorganic cyanide, secondary color, secondary foaming agents, and all synthetic organic compounds for the 2023 monitoring period.

Century will now be required to issue a public notice to water customers advising them of the missed sampling within 90 days and respond to the allegation within 15 days.

For a copy of the required public notice template, click here.

“Violations of Florida Statutes or administrative rules may result in liability for damages and restoration, and the judicial imposition of civil penalties,” the DEP letter states. “This Warning Letter is part of an agency investigation, preliminary to agency action in accordance to (Florida statutes.)”