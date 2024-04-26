Casino Beach Fishing Pier On Pensacola Beach Reopens Today After $4.2 Million In Repairs

April 26, 2024

The Casino Beach Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach will reopen to the public Friday at noon after over $4 million in repairs.

Work to the pier began in December 2023 and included replacing pier signage, lighting, water lines, and the entrance gate, and repairs to timber railing and blow-out deck panels. New additions to the pier include benches, trash cans and ADA fishing rails placed throughout the pier. Minor work will still need to be completed once the pier is open, including installing lighting and repairs to blow-out deck panels.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to open the pier in time for summer,” said Director of Engineering and County Engineer Joy Blackmon, P.E. “I’m very thankful for all of the hard work from our Construction Management Division and the collaboration with the Public Works Department to help us get the pier open as quickly as possible. The pier is a tremendous asset to Pensacola Beach and we look forward to opening it up to the public.”

The pier will be open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 