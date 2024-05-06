Firefighters Battle Farm Fire In Canoe, Alabama

May 6, 2024

Firefighters from the Atmore Fire Department and  Escambia County, Florida, were dispatched a reported barn fire in Canoe, Alabama, Monday morning.

They arrived to find a large pile of mostly unused farm equipment burning behind a large barn at a residence in the 1100 block of South Canoe Road, about a mile north of the Florida/Alabama state line.

“My biggest concern was two 500 diesel tanks. One of those was venting,” Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles said. “We worked to keep those tanks cool as we put out the fire.” One of the tanks was empty.

Peebles said the fire did consume numerous farm and machinery chemicals, including pallets of Roundup weed killer.

There were no injuries reported and no word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 