Pensacola Bay Center To Get $10 Million In Upgrades Over Next Four Years

The Escambia County Commission has approved about $10 million in funding over the next four years for improvements at the county-owned Pensacola Bay Center.

The $9,991,200 from Fifth Cent Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Funds as allowed by the Tourist Development Council will fund the multi-year improvement plan.

The Pensacola Bay Center is in its 40th year of operation, and the county said it is in need of improvements in order to remain a destination that attracts tourists, vendors, and citizens to Escambia County. TDT funds will be used to extend the useful life of the Bay Center, which supports venues such as the Ice Flyers, Sun Belt Conference, Pensacon, and many others while at the same time improving the venue’s competitiveness in attracting new events that support tourism here in Escambia County.

First year upgrades will include $3 million for the sound system, lighting system, parking lot repaving, exterior fence, and retractable seating. Future year improvements will include ice plant needs to continue hockey operations, mechanical systems and replacement of original equipment and systems.

Pictured: The Pensacola Bay Center hosted the 2024 University of West Florida Commencement on May 4. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.