Northview High And Ernest Ward Middle Bands To Unite For ‘Sounds of the Screen’ Spring Concert

It will be an evening of musical magic as the Northview High School band presents their spring concert “Sounds of the Screen” on Monday. The event will also include the musicians of the Ernest Ward Middle School band.

The audience will be treated to a medley of beloved movie tunes, showcasing “Scooby Doo”, “The Incredibles”, and “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The concert will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Northview Theater.