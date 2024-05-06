NAS Pensacola Closed To The Public Through May 9

Naval Air Station Pensacola will be closed for public visitation May 7 through 9.

The installation’s areas of public interest – the National Naval Aviation Museum, the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum and Fort Barrancas – will be closed to the public on these days.

The air station’s West Gate will only be open for Department of Defense identification card holders May 7 through 9. The installation’s main gate is always open to DoD identification card holders.

NAS Pensacola’s areas of public interest will reopen Friday, May 10, at 9 a.m., at which time visitors to the air station can access the installation through the West Gate located at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

The Navy has not said why the closure is planned.