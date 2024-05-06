Former Davisville Store Clerk Charged With Stealing Lottery Tickets, Cash, Merchandise

A Walnut Hill woman was arrested recently on an outstanding 2022 warrant for allegedly stealing merchandise, lottery tickets and cash while employed at a Davisville convenience store.

Janie Vonciel Kite, now 24, was charged with felony grand theft. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5.000 bond.

The store manager at the Marathon gas station in the 10,000 block of Highway 97 reported in March 2022 that the thefts occurred during a six-day period in October 2021 when Kite was an employee.

Security footage showed Kite taking lottery tickets and other items, along with Kite giving items from the store to several people including family members without having them pay, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report says.

Kite was accused of taking $1696.07, including:

$691.07 in merchandise

$750 in scratch off lottery tickets

$280 in cash from winning scratch off tickets.

The store declined to press charges against the other individuals allegedly involved.