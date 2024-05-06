Former Davisville Store Clerk Charged With Stealing Lottery Tickets, Cash, Merchandise

May 6, 2024

A Walnut Hill woman was arrested recently on an outstanding 2022 warrant for allegedly stealing merchandise, lottery tickets and cash while employed at a Davisville convenience store.

Janie Vonciel Kite, now 24, was charged with felony grand theft. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5.000 bond.

The store manager at the Marathon gas station in the 10,000 block of Highway 97 reported in March 2022 that the thefts occurred during a six-day period in October 2021 when Kite was an employee.

Security footage showed Kite taking lottery tickets and other items, along with Kite giving items from the store to several people including family members without having them pay, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report says.

Kite was accused of taking $1696.07, including:

  • $691.07 in merchandise
  • $750 in scratch off lottery tickets
  • $280 in cash from winning scratch off tickets.

The store declined to press charges against the other individuals allegedly involved.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 