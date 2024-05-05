Mostly Sunny, About 86 Sunday

May 5, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Pictured: A Saturday afternoon shower over McDavid as seen from Molino. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

