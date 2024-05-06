Warm Week, Highs In The Upper 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.