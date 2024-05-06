Gas Prices Jump To 2024 Highs, But AAA Says Relief May Be In Sight

AAA says relief may be in sight, after Florida gas prices rose to 2024 highs. The state average reached $3.64 per gallon on Friday. That tied the 2024 high, which was set in mid-April.

The state average has since declined three cents per gallon. Sunday’s state average was $3.61 per gallon. That’s only three penniless more than what drivers paid this time last year. It’s also well below the 2023 ($3.85) and 2022 highs ($4.89).

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $3.37 per gallon. In Pensacola, prices were as low as $3.17 at a warehouse club and a station on Nine Mile Road. A low of North Escambia prices bottomed out at $3.29 per gallon Sunday night at several stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Drivers will likely be happy to hear that they may soon get a break from rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, public relations manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil took a step back last week, enabling gasoline futures to drop 20 cents per gallon.”

