New Schedule: Get Free Reblended Paint From Escambia County

Escambia County Waste Services is making changes to the free reblended paint program schedule, to allow the county to provide a better variety of paint colors to the public at no charge.

Waste Services will offer free reblended paint on the first and third Thursday of each month at the Perdido Landfill, 13009 Beulah Road. The next availability will be Thursday, May 16.

Paint is available from 8 a.m. to noon, on a first come, first served basis while supply lasts. The paint is free in exchange for a clean, new five-gallon bucket and lid. Each vehicle is limited to a maximum of two buckets of paint. Customers must drive through the scale house prior to entering the landfill.

Call (850) 937-2160 for additional information and color availability.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.