Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier To Close For Several Months For $4 Million In Repairs

November 29, 2023

Repairs to the Casino Beach Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach are anticipated to begin in December 2023, with work estimated to be completed by May 2024. The pier will be closed for the duration of construction.

The Casino Beach Fishing Pier sustained damage during Hurricane Sally, which made landfall on Sept. 16, 2020. Repairs to the pier include replacement of pier signage, lighting, water line, entrance gate, timber railing, and blow-out deck panels; repairs to timber railing and blow-out deck panels; and installing items including viewing scopes, cameras, benches, trash cans, fishing line receptacles and a flag pole removed during the pedestrian rail replacement.

The new pedestrian railing, deck panel replacement, and light installation will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act Guidelines and the Florida Fish and Wildlife restrictions for turtle lighting.

Escambia County’s Construction Management Division of the Engineering Department has contracted with DRMP, Inc. for construction engineering and inspection services. Southern Road & Bridge, LLC, is the primary contractor with a construction cost of $4,271,359.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 