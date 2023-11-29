Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier To Close For Several Months For $4 Million In Repairs

Repairs to the Casino Beach Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach are anticipated to begin in December 2023, with work estimated to be completed by May 2024. The pier will be closed for the duration of construction.

The Casino Beach Fishing Pier sustained damage during Hurricane Sally, which made landfall on Sept. 16, 2020. Repairs to the pier include replacement of pier signage, lighting, water line, entrance gate, timber railing, and blow-out deck panels; repairs to timber railing and blow-out deck panels; and installing items including viewing scopes, cameras, benches, trash cans, fishing line receptacles and a flag pole removed during the pedestrian rail replacement.

The new pedestrian railing, deck panel replacement, and light installation will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act Guidelines and the Florida Fish and Wildlife restrictions for turtle lighting.

Escambia County’s Construction Management Division of the Engineering Department has contracted with DRMP, Inc. for construction engineering and inspection services. Southern Road & Bridge, LLC, is the primary contractor with a construction cost of $4,271,359.