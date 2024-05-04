Push Continues To Widen Full Length Of Highway 164 Following School Bus And Tractor Crash

Authorities say the width of the roadway did not contribute to the crash involving a school bus and tractor Friday afternoon, but there is a ongoing push to widen the rural road.

Just two days before the crash, NorthEscambia.com published a story about the dangerously narrow roadway and a county commissioner’s promise to widen it, supported by the Escambia County School district for student safety.

Friday’s collision happened at the intersection of Highway 164 and Wilma Road just after 4 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said both the relatively small antique Ford tractor and the Escambia County School District s were traveling east on Highway 164 when the bus driver attempted to pass the tractor in a passing zone.

“The driver of the tractor failed to yield to traffic when making a left turn onto Wilma Road,” FHP said.

The 47-year-old male tractor operator from McDavid was ejected from the tractor. He was airlifted by AirCare helicopter as a “trauma alert” to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. There were two dozen students on Escambia County School District bus 12-22 from Ernest Ward Middle and Northview High schools. A 12-year-old female student was transported to Jay Hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation of a minor injury. The bus driver, a 62-year-old female from Century, was not injured.

Highway 164 has been the scene of several near head-on crashes and sideswipes attributed to the narrow roadway. Prior to Friday, Escambia district buses had been involved in three collisions with other motorists on Highway 164 since 2015. Two of those involved mirror-to-mirror collisions with other commercial vehicles, and the third resulted in an overturned pickup truck.

The photograph to the left and just below, both taken Friday afternoon at the school bus crash shows that McDavid Fire Station Squad 9 and an Escambia County EMS ambulance are both wider than the travel lane on Highway 164.

“I’m very sorry to hear about the serious accident on Highway 164,” Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry said after learning of Friday’s crash. ” I’m so thankful to hear that no children were seriously injured, and I’m committed to continue working to secure the funding for widening the portions of the road not currently contracted to be improved.”

The Escambia County Commission recently approved a $1.25 million project to widen about 2.16 total miles of Highway 164 that were identified as having the most accidents between May 2018 and May 2013.

“I promise it’s not the completion of the project, only the first phase including the worst area, and I will keep working diligently to secure the funds needed for additional widening of Highway 164 and for other roads which need these type improvements as well,” Barry said recently.

In letters to NorthEscambia.com, Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard and Transportation Director Darlene Hart supported Barry’s efforts but also urged that the entire 11.5 mile length of Highway 164 be widened from McDavid to Walnut Hill.

“We are fortunate that our county is working to widen a stretch of this highway, but it is imperative that the entire length of Highway 164 be updated to accommodate the width of all vehicles to travel safely,” Leonard said.

“Our district school buses practice extreme caution while traveling Highway 164 for the safety of our students while on board,” Leonard added. “It would be in the best interest of all citizens for Highway 164 to be widened to modern day standards.”

“We appreciate the county’s efforts to widen a portion of Highway 164, which is most frequently used. However, we urge them to consider widening the entire length of the road for the safety of our students,” the transportation director wrote.

The newly funded project will widen Highway 164 to 11-foot wide travel lanes two-thirds of a mile east from Highway 97 and a 1.5 mile stretch that is three-quarters of a mile either side of the Pine Barren Road intersection. (See maps below.) Friday’s crash, which was not caused by the road width, is several miles outside the upcoming project limits.

NorthEscambia.com photos and graphics, click to enlarge.