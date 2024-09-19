Impact 100 Names 15 Finalists For Grants Of $100,670 Each

Impact 100 has announced 15 grant finalists for 2024. Of the finalists, 12 will receive a grant of $100,670 each at the group’s annual meeting on October 13.

The fifteen finalists selected by IMPACT 100’s Focus Area Committees are as follows:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY Parent Booster USA, Inc., dba Navarre Band Parent Association, Inc. — Bands are Instrumental Pensacola Lighthouse Association, Inc., dba Pensacola Lighthouse & Maritime Museum — Reconstruction of Our Historic Boathouse West Florida Historic Preservation, Inc., dba UWF Historic Trust — Pensacola Children’s Museum: Our Town: A Space for All

EDUCATION Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc. — Destination Independence Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, Inc. — Girl Scouts Community Development Troops Pyramid, Inc. — Driving Innovative Opportunities for People with Disabilities

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION Dixon School of Arts and Sciences, Inc. — IMPACT 100 Natural Wonders Park at Dixon School of Arts and Sciences Friends of Pensacola State Parks, Inc.– Inclusive Playground in Big Lagoon Park Santa Rosa County Master Gardeners Association — Tractor and Audio/Visual Upgrades for SRC Master Gardeners

FAMILY My Father’s Arrows, Inc. — Rolling On to a Bigger Vision Northwest Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation, Inc. — Cases for Kids Society of St. Vincent de Paul Council of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Inc. –From Paris to Pensacola “Let us go to the Poor”

HEALTH & WELLNESS Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition, Inc. — Healthy Start Mobile Stork Stock Ministry Village at Olive, Inc. — Tender Hearts Caring Hands Building Vision of Hope, Inc. — Journeying to Independence



This is the 21st year that Impact 100 will award grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 153 impactful grants totaling $16,284,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.