Sunny, Near 90 Today; Clear For Friday Night Football
September 20, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
