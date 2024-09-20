Sunny, Near 90 Today; Clear For Friday Night Football

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.