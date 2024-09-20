Escambia County Crash Involving Car, Two Motorcycles Claims Three Lives

September 20, 2024

An Escambia County crash involving a car and two motorcycles early Friday morning xlaimed three lives.

A 42-year-old female from Pensacola stopped her sedan to at a stop sign on Clearwater Avenue where she turned left into Michigan Avenue and directly into the path of two oncoming motorcycles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both motorcyclists, a 22-year-old man from Pensacola and a 24-year old man from Pace, were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which happened about 12:04 a.m.

The driver of the car was transported to Baptist Hospital where she died, troopers said.

