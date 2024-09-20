Convicted Murderer Get Second Life Sentence For Killing His Cellmate — add muggo

A convicted murderer serving life has been sentenced to another life term for killing his cellmate.

Joshua Gardner, 32, was sentenced by Circuit Judge J. Scott Duncan to a consecutive life sentence in state prison after a jury convicted him of 2nd Degree Murder.

Prosecutors said Gardner was an inmate at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution on February 1, 2020, when he brutally beat his cellmate, Jose Aparicio-Becerra.

“Becerra was found unresponsive by prison guards with injuries that included numerous facial fractures and a deformed skull. A prison official described the scene as the most gruesome thing she had witnessed in her 19 years of

employment in the state prison system. Becerra was transported to a local hospital and passed away from complications of blunt force trauma,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement

Prosecutors said he was not eligible for the death penalty.

Gardner was sentenced to life in 2016 for a murder in Hernando County.