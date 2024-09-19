ECSO: Cantonment Man Tried To Eat Bag Of Meth After Traffic Stop

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly tried to eat a bag of meth following a traffic stop.

Theodore Reynolds Paige, 29, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of destruction of evidence and resisting arrest without violence. He was released on a $13,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stopped Paige’s vehicle in the area of Ensley Street and Argo Drier for a seat belt violation.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Paige threw a bag out of the driver’s side window that was later found to contain amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, a schedule 2 controlled substance. Deputies said Paige resisted when being searched, reaching into his pants, and grabbing a bag containing a white powder.

“Paige then grabbed a large bag of a white powdery substance from his groin area and started to rip it open,” the arrest report states. “Paige was then placed on the ground where he was able to grab a bag of powder that had fallen on the ground with his mouth and eat It. He continued to resist and rip another bag open covering himself in the white substance.”

The white substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

Due to allegedly eating the white powder, Paige was transported to Baptist Hospital for evaluation.

“At the hospital, he was forced to take a shower due to the fact he was covered in meth,” the report states. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail after being released from the hospital.