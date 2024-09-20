Over 3,200 Ballots For Military And Overseas Voters On The Way

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender announced Thursday that the first vote-by-mail ballots for the November 5, 2024, General Election were being sent to military and overseas voters.

The mailing of domestic civilian ballots will begin next week to those who have vote-by-mail request. Federal and state laws require military and overseas ballots be sent no later than 45 days prior to an election. Florida law establishes a window for mailing civilian ballots between 40 and 33 days prior to election day.

Any Florida voter can choose to vote by mail. Due to a change in Florida law, you must renew your vote-by-mail request each elections cycle. If you have not already made a request and wish to receive your ballot in the mail, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call us at (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is October 24.

The deadline to register to vote before the November 5, General Election is October 7, 2024. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/register-to-vote for more information. Sample ballots are available online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots and one will be mailed to all registered voters who have not requested a vote-by-mail ballot prior to the start of early voting. Voters with questions about their eligibility should call (850) 595-3900 or visit EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered for more information.

Early Voting will begin on October 21 and run through November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 10 area locations. Visit escambiavotes.gov/early-voting-locations for a complete list of locations and their addresses.