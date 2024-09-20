Tate Aggies Off To Best Start In Decades; Defeat WFHS 42-7 (With Gallery)

The Tate High School Aggies are off to their best start in over 20 years, winning their fifth straight game with a convincing 42-7 victory over the West Florida Jaguars on Thursday night.

Seniors Carson Secchiari and Demorion Clay, Jr. led the way for the Aggies with two touchdowns apiece. Laquarius Bradford and Elijah West also added touchdowns.

Tate dominated the first half, taking a 35-7 lead into the locker room.

The win improves Tate’s record to 5-0. The Aggies will look to keep their history-making winning streak going when they host the Navarre Raiders in a district game next Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.. The Raiders are currently 0-3 as they head into a Friday night game against 0-4 Milton on Friday night.

Look for a bonus photo gallery with the cheerleaders, Showband of the South and more in the coming days.

