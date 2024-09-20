Pictured: The Harvest Moon (And What Is It?)

September 20, 2024

A harvest moon was over West Florida High School Thursday night as the Jaguars fell to the Tate Aggies.

The moon was as waning gibbous phase, with 97% illuminated. The full moon was Wednesday night.

The harvest moon was actually its brightest just afternoon sunset on Tuesday, and it was also a supermoon.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “The full Moon that happens nearest to the fall equinox (September 22 or 23) always takes on the name “Harvest Moon.” Unlike other full Moons, this full Moon rises at nearly the same time—around sunset—for several evenings in a row, giving farmers several extra evenings of moonlight and allowing them to finish their harvests before the frosts of fall arrive.” This year, the fall equinox and the first day of fall is Sunday, September 22.

We snapped the photo above quickly without the aid of a tripod. (Canon R6 with f/2.8 70-200mm if you are curious about that sort of thing). We don’t know the identity of the helicopter pictured; it did not appear on an online flight tracker.

NorthEscambia.com photo by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 