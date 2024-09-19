Century Hires Town Clerk Away From Flomaton

The Town of Century has hired a new town clerk. And she’s crossing the state line from Flomaton.

The town council voted 5-0 to approve a recommendation from Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. to hire Carrie Moore as Century town clerk. The position has been vacant since Leslie Howington took a leave of absence in mid-April before resigning in May for medical reasons.

Gomez said Moore will start in three weeks.

Moore has served as town clerk in Flomaton, a town of 1,458 residents, for the last three years. Century is a similar size town with a population of 1,736 residents, but Gomez acknowledged that Moore would have a slight learning curve since Florida statutes for municipalities can be different than Alabama. She previously worked with the City of Evergreen beginning in 2017 until her hirinf in Flomaton in 2021.

“We have been weighing our options for a few months now,” Gomez said before the affirmative vote. “We had several applications in which I thoroughly vetted them along with my team, and we had one standout. Her name is Carrie Moore.”

“We’ve done a background check to a certain extent,” he added.

The council was told negotiations on Moore’s salary have not finalized, but her compensation was “well within” a salary range set back in May of $71,000 to $91,000, more than Howington was paid.

Council member Shelisa McCall questioned Moore’s employment history. McCall asked, “So when you spoke to her, did you ask about 13 months here, three months here, four months there? There’s an eight-month lapse, seven months here, and now with Flomaton for three years. So why is she leaving?”

“We did have the opportunity to ask her about her interests,” replied Cheryl Harrison-Lee, who works with Howard Brown and his Local Government Consulting Group of West Palm Beach that provides interim town manager consulting services. “She’s looking to expand her skill set, and she thought that moving over to Century would give he ran opportunity to expand her skill set.”

McCall also questioned if Moore living some 30-45 minutes away from Century would be an issue.

Wednesday afternoon, NorthEscambia.com requested a copy of Moore’s resume and employment application from the town.

Pictured: Carrie Moore, Century’s new town clerk. Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.