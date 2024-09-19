Northview Volleyball Gets Senior Night Sweep; Tate Edges Choctaw

September 19, 2024

Northview 3, Blacksher 0

The Northview Chiefs volleyball team celebrated senior night with a resounding victory over the Blacksher Bulldogs of Uriah, Alabama.

The Chiefs dominated the home match, winning in straight sets by scores of 25-23, 25-18, and 25-18.

Prior to the match, the Chiefs honored their two graduating seniors, Madison Levins and Kamryn Langham.

The Northview Chiefs will travel to Laurel Hill on Thursday. Laurel hill is on a five-game losing streak, including a September 12 loss 3-0 to Northview.

In junior varsity action, Northview took Blacksher 2-0 by scores of 26-24, 25-19.

Tate 3, Choctaw 1

The Tate Aggies volleyball team picked up a hard-fought victory over the Choctaw Indians on Wednesday night,

Tate defeated Choctaw by scores of 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, and 25-11.

Tate will next Travel to Niceville Thursday before hosting Escambia on Monday.

