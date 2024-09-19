New Images Released Of Man Wanted For Attacking Woman In Flomaton

September 19, 2024

The Flomaton Police Department has released more images of a man they say attacked a woman Tuesday afternoon not far from the Alabama-Florida  state line.

Flomaton Police Chief Dereck Lowry said 38-year-old Christopher Moody is wanted for on female charges of kidnapping, burglary and assault.

The new, undated screenshots (top) were from a video recorded at the Nadin McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard in Century.

Lowry said a female had pulled to the side of the road Tuesday afternoon near a railroad trestle in the area of Railroad Street and Martin Luther King Drive when Moody approached.

“After she stopped, she cracked her door open and he came out of nowhere,” the police chief said. He said Moodey assaulted the woman and attempted to rob her before fleeing. A K-9 team responded for a manhunt, but they were hampered by a sudden downpour.

The area of the alleged crime is about 1,200 feet north of the Alabama-Florida state line. The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office also took part in the search for Moody.

Moody was described as a being a homeless individual from Mobile.

Anyone with information on Mooday’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811, their local law enforcement agency, or 911.

FPD previously released an image from a surveillance video of Moody in a Flomaton convenience store on Monday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 