New Images Released Of Man Wanted For Attacking Woman In Flomaton

The Flomaton Police Department has released more images of a man they say attacked a woman Tuesday afternoon not far from the Alabama-Florida state line.

Flomaton Police Chief Dereck Lowry said 38-year-old Christopher Moody is wanted for on female charges of kidnapping, burglary and assault.

The new, undated screenshots (top) were from a video recorded at the Nadin McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard in Century.

Lowry said a female had pulled to the side of the road Tuesday afternoon near a railroad trestle in the area of Railroad Street and Martin Luther King Drive when Moody approached.

“After she stopped, she cracked her door open and he came out of nowhere,” the police chief said. He said Moodey assaulted the woman and attempted to rob her before fleeing. A K-9 team responded for a manhunt, but they were hampered by a sudden downpour.

The area of the alleged crime is about 1,200 feet north of the Alabama-Florida state line. The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office also took part in the search for Moody.

Moody was described as a being a homeless individual from Mobile.

Anyone with information on Mooday’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811, their local law enforcement agency, or 911.

FPD previously released an image from a surveillance video of Moody in a Flomaton convenience store on Monday.