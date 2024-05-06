Blue Wahoos Manager Kevin Randel Reaches Milestone In Series-Clinching Victory

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos clinched a series victory with a 9-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Sunday. With the victory, fourth-year Pensacola manager Kevin Randel made history by moving into first place on the franchise’s all-time wins list. The victory was Randel’s 219th in a Blue Wahoos uniform, passing former manager Pat Kelly (2015-17).

After a rain delay pushed back the game’s start by an hour, both offenses struggled for early production. Neither Pensacola nor Mississippi scored through six innings. Blue Wahoos starter Paul Campbell (W, 3-1) and Braves starter Luis De Avila (L, 0-4) both turned in quality starts, but De Avila was the first to blink in the pitchers’ duel.

With one out in the seventh inning, Pensacola snapped out of a 23.1-inning long scoreless streak with a five-run barrage. Second baseman Cody Morissette’s single drove in catcher Paul McIntosh to break the scoreless deadlock. RBI singles from center fielder Dalvy Rosario, left fielder Tanner Allen, and designated hitter Joe Mack padded the lead.

The Braves’ only offense of the game came in the bottom of the seventh off a pair of Pensacola relievers. A bases-loaded walk to right fielder Justin Dean plated what would ultimately be the lone Mississippi run of the game. However, Pensacola lefthander Chandler Jozwiak forced a groundout to end the threat. The Wahoos piled on four combined runs in the eighth and ninth innings to put the game out of reach.

With the victory, the Wahoos clinched their second consecutive series win and the second series win in two meetings with Mississippi so far this year.

The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday for their first series of the year versus the Birmingham Barons. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.