These Are The Road Construction Spots To Watch Out For This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 as crews place barrier wall.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Tuesday, May 7 through Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic on I-10 is shifted to the outside and will be in place until early 2025. Traffic on Nine Mile Road has shifted to the inside and will be in place until mid-2024.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

C.R. 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) from north of I-10 to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform construction activities: Alternating lane closures on Scenic Highway, Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone. The right turn lane on Scenic Highway at the Olive Road intersection will be closed Friday, May 10 through Thursday, May 16. Drivers will use the through travel lane to turn right onto Olive Road.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) to North of Champion Drive – Motorist may encounter alternating daytime lane closures Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 19 for paving operations.

Motorist may encounter alternating daytime lane closures Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 19 for paving operations. U. S. 98 (Garden Street) Routine Maintenance near the Palafox Street Intersection – Motorist may encounter alternating nighttime lane closures Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine maintenance.

Motorist may encounter alternating nighttime lane closures Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine maintenance. S.R. 291 Coring Operations from Bloodworth Lane to North of University Parkway – Motorist may encounter alternating nighttime lane closures Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 Westbound over Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, May 5 to Thursday, May 9, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities and paving operations. Drivers are reminded the I-10 westbound travel lanes are currently shifted slightly toward the inside of the roadway. The shift is expected to remain in place through early May.

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

- Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, May 5, through Friday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Motorists traveling along U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa County will encounter new temporary traffic patterns. Traffic turning onto Gondolier Boulevard from U.S. 98 will remain one lane, and traffic turning onto U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard will be reduced to one lane. Additionally, traffic turning onto North College Parkway from U.S. 98 will remain one lane, and traffic turning onto U.S. 98 from North College Parkway will be reduced to one lane. These temporary traffic patterns are required for crews to complete turn-lane radius widening operations at both locations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.