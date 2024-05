Photos: UWF Holds Spring Commencement

The University of West Florida held their Spring Commencement at the Pensacola Bay Center on Saturday. UWF recently celebrated their 100,000th graduate in December.

This spring marked the university’s largest graduating class.

The commencement speaker was Mark Faulkner, president and CEO of Baptist Health Care.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.