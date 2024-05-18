Slight Chance Of Afternoon Showers

May 18, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

This Afternoon: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 79. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 3am. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Have a comment on this story?

